Streamer reunited with lost brother after 8 years through Twitch chat

A Twitch streamer by the name of ‘Shoobytooby’ revealed on Twitter that he reunited with his younger brother after he randomly found his stream eight years after they were separated.

As the Amazon-owned platform gained viral popularity over the last few years, it’s become common for Twitch streamers to experience some of life’s craziest events.

There’s no limit to what can happen during a broadcast, whether it be a creator being sued for ‘romance fraud’ or an IRL streamer being kicked out of a furry convention.

Twitch can also reunite family members, as ShoobyTooby revealed after his younger brother randomly found his stream eight years after they were separated.

ShoobyTooby reunites with his brother

On May 6, the Twitch streamer posted the news on his Twitter account with pictures of the interaction.

He said: “It’s been 8 years since the last time I’ve seen or had contact with my little brother who was stripped away from me. Today, he found my stream randomly and it brought me to tears when I knew it was him. We ended up exchanging socials and now have full contact with each other!”

In a reply, Shooby shared a video recording that his brother sent to him via Discord during his stream.

His brother said: “Aye yo, you already know who it is. Watching ya boy stream. I love you brother, I haven’t seen you for so f**king long and I miss you like f**king crazy.”

The video showed the Twitch streamer’s reply as well. He said: “Bro wtf! You’re voice. It’s so deep. You’re a man now. I miss you so much.”

Fans of the streamer instantly took to the replies, echoing their love for the long-lost siblings. At the time of writing, the tweet received almost 300 retweets and over 6,000 likes.