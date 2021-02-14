Logo
Entertainment

Streamer proposes to girlfriend live on Twitch for Valentine’s Day

Published: 14/Feb/2021 13:32

by Luke Edwards
man proposing to woman
Unsplash: Ben White

Share

Valentine's

A Twitch streamer has proposed to his girlfriend live on air, and their happiness is enough to make any singleton jealous this Valentine’s Day.

While viral Twitch clips normally involve someone messing up in a bonkers way, occasionally we do get something quite adorable. This applies no less than to DannyDorito23, who gave his girlfriend a heart-warming on-stream proposal.

Proposals on Twitch are almost always a heartwarming event, with the recipient usually saying yes. Fortunately for Danny, he wasn’t about to suffer a sad fate.

Danny is a Variety streamer, content creator for esports org Elevate, and military veteran. Prior to his Warzone stream, he invited his wife on camera along with their kid and dog.

danny dorito by christmas tree
Instagram: DannyDorito23
DannyDorito has over 75k followers on Twitch.

The moment Danny pulled out a small box, his girlfriend was in disbelief.

“This last two years has been insane,” he said. “I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I hope you do too. Will you marry me?”

The future Mrs Dorito, of course, said yes, and showed off her shiny engagement ring to Danny’s 400 viewers.

Danny then explained why he chose to propose the day before Valentine’s, and their limited plans for an official wedding.

“For Valentine’s Day we’re going to be doing a bunch of family stuff,” he said. “We’re going to the zoo, we’re going out for lunch, so I thought it was the perfect time to do this. I wanted to do it with you guys here too.

“We’ve got friends who are trying to plan weddings and stuff keeps getting pushed back or canceled or venues say no. For tax purposes, we’ll probably just go and get the paper and plan the wedding after all this madness is over.”

Who knows, Danny might even stream the wedding celebrations – once they happen, of course.

Entertainment

Mike Maljak hints that Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight has been delayed again

Published: 14/Feb/2021 12:25

by Connor Bennett
Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather side-by-side
YouTube: Logan Paul/Pixabay: Rcellis

Share

Logan Paul Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Mike Majlak

Mike Maljak and Logan Paul have teased the possibility that the YouTuber’s boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather might be delayed a little longer than initially thought. 

YouTubers jumping into a boxing ring to settle a beef has become quite the norm over the last few years, ever since KSI and Joe Weller squared off back in 2018.

Since then, YouTubers have joined boxing’s professional ranks, and the Paul brothers have taken things to another level with Jake knocking out Nate Robinson and calling out professional boxers as well as UFC stars.

His brother Logan had been scheduled to face undefeated boxing icon Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in an exhibition bout on February 20, but, it has been delayed – with fans coming up with their own idea for why the postponement has happened.

Poster for the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight
Instagram: FloydMayweather
Logan and Floyd were supposed to be fighting on Feb 20th.

Logan opened up about the postponement on his imPaulsive podcast, saying the fight was delayed due to “COVID and business complications” and not because of a lack of interest.

A date for a rematch hasn’t been penciled in, and some fans have grown concerned that the fight might not happen at all, especially after Logan and Mike Maljak joked about the delay in a recent vlog.

The pair were in Miami with Logan’s brother Jake, when they got around to talking about the brother’s bouts. “I know that,” Mike said when the date for Jake’s fight with Ben Askren was mentioned. “And you’re fighting Floyd Mayweather in June 2026, we got an update on that,” he quipped, leaving himself and the gang laughing.

Timestamp of 6:05

Of course, fans will want a second date for the fight nailed down sooner rather than later, but it’s becoming clear that the wait is set to rumble on and not end anytime soon.

It could be the case that everyone would rather have fans in the arena, rather than the piped in crowd noise of some other fights, though who knows when that will be possible.