Streamer catches horrifying moment as shooter opens fire in Bangkok mall

South Korean streamer Barbie Jini escaped from the Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok after an active shooting took place during an IRL broadcast.

On October 4, a 14-year-old gunman allegedly opened fire in the mall, killing two people and injuring five others. The incident was captured live on stream where the IRL AfreecaTV streamer was filming.

In the footage, Jini was in a cafe having a drink when suddenly, shots rang out throughout the mall, causing customers to get up and run out in a panic.

Jini was no exception, as she, along with hundreds of others, fled out of the mall with the streamer capturing it all happening live.

Korean streamer escapes mall after gunman opens fire

After getting to safety, the terrified Jini tried to catch her breath and explain the situation to her viewers, who still had no idea what was going on.

“It’s so scary. People are running away again,” she said according to translations by AllKPop.

Later on, she came to the realization that she could have been in the line of fire if she hadn’t been at the mall when she was, reflecting a bit more later on in the broadcast.

“It really was a gun shooting. I could have been in big trouble if I had been a little late,” the AfreecaTV streamer admitted.

According to Reuters, authorities charged a 14-year-old boy with premeditated murder and illegal possession of a firearm following the deadly shooting. Police say the suspect suffered a psychological breakdown prior to the shooting, but a court decided to place him in juvenile detention instead of a mental health facility.

This is hardly the first time that a shooting has been filmed during a live broadcast. Earlier this year, a Twitch streamer pulled out his own rifle after being shot at during a drive-by.