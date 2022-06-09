Streamer calls out Twitch “sexism” with stream title double standards

Twitch streamer MissBaffy is going viral after claiming to expose “sexism” on the platform as it pertains to stream titles.

It’s not uncommon to see Twitch take action against streams by preventing what could be perceived as offensive titles from being allowed on the site.

However, in Twitch’s effort to make the site more welcoming to some, it seems as if other groups weren’t given the same courtesy.

During a June 8 broadcast, streamer MissBaffy revealed that Twitch prevented her from updating her stream title to mock herself as a female.

Twitch blasted for allowing “sexist” stream titles

In the clip, which has since been viewed nearly 100,000 times at the time of writing, MissBaffy showed that when she tried to update her stream title to “crazy British woman,” Twitch banned the change.

Advertisement

Read More: The Act Man demonetized on YouTube after criticizing platform

“Wow, okay. Crazy British female,” the streamer monologued her second attempt only for Twitch to deny that as well. “Crazy British girl? Nope, not allowed that. Crazy Britsh lady? No, not even allowed that.”

When she tried ‘crazy British male,’ Twitch approved the title change, much to the shock of viewers in her chat.

hello its been brought to my attention that im at the top of lsf (famous) for this clip:https://t.co/LTUhO0ixty I WOULD JUST LIKE TO POINT OUT I WAS BEING MILDLY SARCASTIC AND WAS TRYING TO BE FUNNY I DONT ACTUALLY CARE IT WAS JUST FOR MEMES HAHAHA PEOPLE ARE SO MADDDD CHILL — Baffy (@MissBaffy) June 8, 2022

Despite the clip’s popularity on the LiveStreamFail Reddit, the streamer clarified that she was just trying to be funny and she didn’t “really care,” but that didn’t stop users from calling out the platform.

Some criticized Twitch for not allowing female streamers to be self-deprecating while others took issues with the censorship as a whole.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time that Twitch has come under fire for stream titles. As Dexerto reported earlier this year, the phrase “I hate men” was allowed while “I hate women” was banned until a tweet exposed the alleged double standards.

In a statement to Dexerto, a Twitch spokesperson blamed limitations with machine learning for allowing one title but not the other.