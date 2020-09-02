StreamElements supports underrepresented streamers with Creator Diversity Fund

StreamElements has announced the 20 recipients of its $100,000 Creator Diversity fund, providing creators of underrepresented groups on Twitch with professional livestreaming services.

These streamers are up-and-coming broadcasters who are fighting for their place in the uber-competitive landscape of livestreaming, and who face even harsher competition because of their protected characteristics.

The Creator Diversity Fund will provide them "a wide range of support from StreamElements which includes graphics, production, and mentorship."

Additionally, SteelSeries is onboard to provide all recipients with Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headsets.

StreamElements said they were inspired to start the fund, due to an acknowledgment that these creators, in underrepresented groups, face extra challenges in the livestreaming space.

StreamElements Creator Diversity Fund Recipients

The creators were selected due to the type of content they were producing, their dedication to livestreaming, and their own insights provided when they applied.

The fund hopes to be "a way to help elevate their presence and voice in an ecosystem where discovery and access to information is an issue."

The support will include guidance on growing their brand, securing sponsorships, merchandising, and all other facets of growing and maintaining an audience.

StreamElements is one of the leading third-party services used by countless streamers to manage their donations, overlays, alerts and more while they are broadcasting.

“Livestreaming is not an easy profession and it can be even more daunting for members of underrepresented groups,” said Doron Nir, CEO, StreamElements. "With the Creator Diversity Fund, our goal is to provide those invaluable industry insights on top of improving all aspects of their channels."

Each of the 20 recipients will have an "account manager", with 24/7 assistance, and provided a selection of "in-game overlays, alerts, emotes, transitions, sub badges, headers, tipping pages, info panels, and logos," customized for their channel.