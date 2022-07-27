Stranger Things writers say they will not edit out big continuity error

Alan Bernal . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

The Stranger Things edit rumors sparked lively debate on whether Netflix should or shouldn’t retroactively change a continuity error – and the show’s writers came in to set the record straight.

A past Variety interview with the Duffer Brothers convinced fans that a small continuity error would soon get rectified with a post-release edit. The rumor gained even more traction on TikTok where the discourse really started to get out of hand.

Opinions ranged from people who were convinced that the retcon would be a bad move for streaming to those who wanted the error to live on.

Rumors raged on to the point where some were criticizing Netflix and the Stranger Things team for the supposed decision until the voice of authority stepped in.

The Stranger Things team put the divisive topic to rest by addressing the trending topic and promising there will never be an edit to an episode that’s already been published.

“Public Service Announcement: no scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be,” they said from the ‘Stranger Writers’ Twitter account.

This comes after the Duffer Bros. joked about ‘George Lucas-ing’ a plot hole in a Season 4 episode that took place on Will Byers’ birthday.

Upon being asked, the writers even extended the guarantee to the Season 1 scene of Jonathan Byers spying on Nancy Wheeler, which some believed had been previously altered.

The assurance from the Stranger Things crew came as a relief to many fans who didn’t want to see the popular franchise changed.

Stranger Things has been one of Netflix’s continuous hits season after the next, growing into a worldwide phenomenon.

The Duffer’s plan to conclude the hit show with Stranger Things Season 5, after which fans all over will have every episode to binge with no alterations, even to continuity errors.