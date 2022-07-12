Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn praised following Comic Con incident

Alan Bernal . 1 hour ago

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn teared up after a fan praised his efforts at Showmaster Comic Con, where he was apparently yelled at by staff during a signing session.

After the wildly successful debut of Stranger Things Season 4, fans were introduced to Quinn’s misunderstood Eddie Munson. The character struck a chord with audiences and has quickly become a fan-favorite out of the season.

As such, the star has been making trips across the world to promote the show while meeting thousands of eager fans. But there was a reported incident during Quinn’s latest appearance that got him in a little hot water with some workers on site.

He had apparently been berated by Comic Con staffers for meeting with fans at an oversold signing session that was running over time, creating a rush. Still, he met with people that showed up, something that one Comic Con goer highlighted the next day.

At his Sunday panel, a fan decided to remind Quinn of the episode in lieu of asking the star a question and brought the actor to tears with their account.

Clips of the interaction went viral online, showing Quinn steadily tearing up while the fan recounted how much their interaction meant to them.

“Aw why’d you do that?” Munson said after the fan’s heartfelt appreciation made the star wipe away some tears at the end.

The actor was reportedly tackling the overdrawn meet & greet with enthusiasm and energy despite not having a break in between, according to some fans.

Event-goers said that fans were eventually asked to speed through their photo with Quinn to round out the session, which the actor was happy to oblige.

All in all, it made the breakout star even more beloved in the eyes of Stranger Things fans and produced one of the most endearing clips from the convention.