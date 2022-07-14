Stranger Things’ Chrissy actress horrified as Sykkuno name-drops her old movies

Virginia Glaze . 42 minutes ago

Sykkuno played a practical joke on actress Grace Van Dien, best known for her role as Chrissy in ‘Stranger Things,’ during a live stream with several other social media stars.

‘Stranger Things’ fans might recognize Grace Van Dien from the wildly popular Netflix show, but she’s also been making waves as a streamer.

Van Dien has her very own Twitch channel, ‘bluefille,’ where she boasts over 213,000 followers. One of her favorite games to broadcast is Valorant, either solo or with friends.

Some of her streaming buddies are huge internet stars like Valkyrae, Pokimane, and even Sykkuno, who decided to troll the actress over some of her earlier films before she’d reached ‘Stranger Things’ fame.

Netflix Grace Van Dien’s performance as Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things Season 4 immediately pulled fans’ heartstrings.

Sykkuno was streaming Valorant with Van Dien, Pokimane, Chocobars and others when he decided to bring up these older flicks as a way to troll the mind behind Chrissy Cunningham.

“What’s like a random, unknown movie she’s been part of?” Sykkuno read aloud from his chat. “I can say it and I’ll make it like nobody ever knew.”

“I get nightmares when I watch zombie-related stuff,” one streamer said.

“Oh, yeah, same,” Sykk joked. “That’s why I watch nice movies like ‘Army Dog.'”

Van Dien was immediately tipped off by his prank. “Sykkuno. No,” she replied. “Who told you to say this?”

“Oh no, I just saw the movie,” he fibbed. “It’s pretty good actually.”

“No you didn’t!” Van Dien shot back.

“I love dog movies. I also saw ‘The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation.'”

“Who is gifting you subs to say this?” Van Dien asked — totally unaware that Sykkuno was merely reading off her IMDB.

Luckily, it looks like Grace Van Dien got her revenge in the end, as she requested Sykkuno watch one of the ‘Shrek’ films as retribution for his jokes.

This is far from the first time Van Dien has linked up with the ‘amigops;’ the two took over the net last month after admitting they are basically “best friends” during a live stream. We love to see it!