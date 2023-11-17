Store-bought pesto girl crowned “Queen of Pesto” by Gordon Ramsay

A TikToker who went viral for her dislike of store-bought pesto has been crowned the “Queen of Pesto” by none other than Gordan Ramsay himself.

Since September of this year, a viral trend on TikTok has seen users stitch home-cooking influencer Susi Vidal to share their wildest stories on the platform.

The stitch trend was born after Susi posted a recipe for homemade pesto, starting her video with, “Call me crazy if you want, but I never liked store-bought pesto.”

It’s a trend that has very little to do with the recipe or food in question and instead gives content creators a chance to recount their craziest experiences. Now, however, Susi has surprised all by responding to the trend with an unexpected cameo from Gordan Ramsey.

“Recently everyone thinks I’m crazy because I dont like store-bought pesto, what do you think about that?” Susi asked, appearing alongside the world-famous chef.

“I think it’s a good thing, the fact you that you dont like store-bought. More importantly, you can make a great bloody pesto so, no more store-bought — this is the new pesto queen,” Ramsay replied, with emphasis on the ‘queen’.

Thanking him, Susi asked to clarify, “So, you’re crazy [because] you dont like store-bought pesto?”

“Yeah, we are both crazy so listen, craziness makes a great chef,” Ramsay said, offering some words of wisdom. “Never forget that.”

Susi Vidal Susi has officially been crowned the “Queen of Pesto”.

Viewers loved the surprise crossover, with one person writing; “The pesto QUEEN! From the Man himself!”

Another said, “I have not been on board with this trend until right now. You have handled this like a queen, Susi!”

