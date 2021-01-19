SteveWillDoIt speechless after accidentally giving Twitch viewer $10,000 - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber and NELK Boys star Steve ‘SteveWillDoIt’ Deleonardis was left absolutely stunned after he accidentally gave a Twitch viewer $10,000 during a recent broadcast.

The so-called healthiest man alive is now a little bit poorer after making a poor decision while playing slots on Twitch.

During a January 18 broadcast, Deleonardis went to tip a viewer called KnowDaDrill some money from his Bitcoin wallet. It looked like it was already bound to be a generous $1,000 donation to begin with, but all that changed when the streamer mistyped.

After accidentally pressing a bunch of random numbers on his keyboard, Steve had to backspace, but missed one of the zeroes.

The end result was a much larger tip than he intended to send. 10 times bigger in fact.

A few brief moments later, only after the donation had already done through did Deleonardis realize just how badly he screwed up.

“Oh my God, I just sent him $10,000 on accident!” he gasped in awe. “Oh my God.”

The speechless YouTube star was left in disbelief for a bit, unsure of how to respond to his carelessness. Once he could speak, however, his response was downright wild.

“Ahh,” he groaned. “I’m stoned.”

Unfortunately, the streamer deleted the rest of the vod, so it’s unclear what happened with the funds and if the viewer was nice enough to return the extra money.

That said, judging by the amount in SteveWillDoIt’s Bitcoin wallet, it’s not the end of the world for him. After the donation went through he still had over $95,000 left.

The last few months have been a bit of a setback for the YouTuber and gambler. Notably, he bet and lost $30,000 on the results of the US election, among other wagers.

Nonetheless, with nearly three million subscribers on YouTube and an extremely popular series, he should be able to recoup his losses in no time. Hopefully, however, he checks for any unwanted zeroes before he donates the next time.