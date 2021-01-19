 SteveWillDoIt speechless after accidentally giving Twitch viewer $10,000 - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

SteveWillDoIt speechless after accidentally giving Twitch viewer $10,000

Published: 19/Jan/2021 20:59

by Michael Gwilliam
stevewilldoit sends big donation on twitch
Instagram/stevewilldoit

Share

NELK Boys

Popular YouTuber and NELK Boys star Steve ‘SteveWillDoIt’ Deleonardis was left absolutely stunned after he accidentally gave a Twitch viewer $10,000 during a recent broadcast.

The so-called healthiest man alive is now a little bit poorer after making a poor decision while playing slots on Twitch.

During a January 18 broadcast, Deleonardis went to tip a viewer called KnowDaDrill some money from his Bitcoin wallet. It looked like it was already bound to be a generous $1,000 donation to begin with, but all that changed when the streamer mistyped.

After accidentally pressing a bunch of random numbers on his keyboard, Steve had to backspace, but missed one of the zeroes.

The end result was a much larger tip than he intended to send. 10 times bigger in fact.

A few brief moments later, only after the donation had already done through did Deleonardis realize just how badly he screwed up.

“Oh my God, I just sent him $10,000 on accident!” he gasped in awe. “Oh my God.”

The speechless YouTube star was left in disbelief for a bit, unsure of how to respond to his carelessness. Once he could speak, however, his response was downright wild.

“Ahh,” he groaned. “I’m stoned.”

Unfortunately, the streamer deleted the rest of the vod, so it’s unclear what happened with the funds and if the viewer was nice enough to return the extra money.

That said, judging by the amount in SteveWillDoIt’s Bitcoin wallet, it’s not the end of the world for him. After the donation went through he still had over $95,000 left.

The last few months have been a bit of a setback for the YouTuber and gambler. Notably, he bet and lost $30,000 on the results of the US election, among other wagers.

Nonetheless, with nearly three million subscribers on YouTube and an extremely popular series, he should be able to recoup his losses in no time. Hopefully, however, he checks for any unwanted zeroes before he donates the next time.

Entertainment

Doja Cat is leaving TikTok: “I’m not comfortable”

Published: 19/Jan/2021 20:25

by Virginia Glaze
Doja Cat quits TikTok
YouTube: Vogue

Share

Popular music artist Doja Cat has announced that she is officially leaving TikTok, claiming that she is no longer “comfortable” with being harassed on the viral video application — and she’s not the first celebrity do so.

Doja Cat has become one of the world’s most popular rappers in the last few years. Best known for such hits as ‘Juicy’ and ‘Like That,’ Doja humorously found herself in the spotlight thanks to her viral ‘Moo’ video in 2018, and has been steadily climbing the stairway to fame ever since.

However, it seems that Doja is taking a major step back from one of the net’s biggest social media platforms, as revealed in a series of soul-baring Tweets published on January 19.

In her tweets, Doja claimed that she no longer wants to post on TikTok, appearing to claim that she’s tired of being harassed and bullied by critics.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

“I’m not comfortable making TikToks anymore,” she wrote. “I feel like something is wrong with me. Y’all got me.”

Doja continued by claiming that commenters were “unintentionally gaslighting her,” revealing that she has “struggled” with similar issues before.

“I have a lot of fear in me, so it just adds up in the end when I read that kind of shit,” she explained.

“It’s really my dumbass fault, cuz I put myself out there to be made fun of anyway, but it’s just reached a point for me, personally,” the rapper added. “So I’m done with the funny shit. Y’all can make fun of my music and my performances, cuz those not meant to be a joke and I’ll feel better about that.”

Doja is far from the first celebrity to leave TikTok over similar issues; in September 2020, rapper Taio Cruz also quit the platform, claiming that he’d been bullied to the point of having harmful thoughts, which were brought on by mean commenters.

Studies claim that cyberbullying has drastically risen since the onset of the global health crisis — and while Doja has been met with ample support from her fans, we can all do our part to make the internet a nicer place.