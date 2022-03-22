Steve Aoki announces country music collab with Kane Brown on IMPAULSIVE

EDM legend Steve Aoki made a big announcement on YouTuber Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, saying he’s got a major collaboration coming up with country singer Kane Brown.

Steve Aoki is one of the biggest names in the EDM space. Earning major awards and nabbing features with other popular mainstream artists, Aoki is also a record producer with his own label and fashion brand, as well as being heir to his father’s Benihana fortune.

In the past, Aoki has collaborated with names like Lil John, BTS, Fall Out Boy, and more… but his upcoming collab is nothing that fans likely expected.

On March 22, Steve Aoki appeared on an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, hosted by YouTube star Logan Paul and fellow influencers Mike Majlak and George Janko.

Steve Aoki teases upcoming collab with country artist Kane Brown

During the episode, Aoki dropped a massive bombshell for everyone listening: He’s creating a country/EDM mashup with American country singer Kane Brown.

“It’s got a f**king, crazy-a** harmonica solo,” he explained. “The drop is fire. I could imagine some crazy, like, country, sort of swinging dance to this s**t.”

Aside from being a fellow artist, Kane is actually good friends with Aoki, and the two often play Warzone together. “Kane, he’s been a good friend,” Aoki said. “We’ll always drop in the Zone. He’s actually pretty good, too.”

Apparently, Paul is also good friends with Kane, making for a surprising and heartwarming moment between the group.

(Topic begins at 31:28)

This marks the latest move in Aoki’s twenty-plus-year career, leaving fans excited to witness this unexpected — but not unwelcome — genre-bending mashup.

This isn’t the first time a musical announcement has been made on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, by far; in January, the NFL’s Antonio Brown teased that he was creating a song with Kanye West, although we’re still waiting to hear more on that front.