Stephen Colbert shades Logan Paul with sly KSI boxing jab

YouTuber Logan Paul has been shaded by yet another talk-show host, with The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert making reference to the star’s boxing fight with KSI at the Staples Center in 2019.

Logan Paul started making YouTube videos back in 2013, and in the years since he has amassed over 23 million subscribers, cementing him as one of the platform’s most famous creators.

In recent years he has become better known for his hugely successful podcast ‘Impaulsive,’ and for his growing boxing career — particularly for his two fights with fellow YouTuber KSI in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

On The Late Show on November 18, host Stephen Colbert was discussing the upcoming name change for the Staples Center (where KSI and Paul’s second fight was held) when he found an opportunity to poke fun at the content creator.

Advertisement

“The Staples Center had so many great sports memories. Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game. The L.A. Kings’ Stanley Cup victory, Logan Paul getting punched in the head,” he said, rolling a clip of the moment from the fight.

Topic starts at 0:21

When Logan and KSI’s first bout in 2018 ended in a majority draw, the pair returned for a rematch in 2019 at the Staples Center, which eventually resulted in a split decision victory for KSI.

Read More: Jake Paul claims fight with Conor McGregor is not far away

The audience seemed to enjoy the jab, and this isn’t even the first time Paul has been the butt of a talk show joke in recent months.

Advertisement

In September, Jimmy Kimmel implied that Logan was one of “the very worst people in the whole world” — a jab that the YouTuber was not at all happy with. He went on to call out Kimmel for the “lame” joke, calling him a “f**king a**hole.”

Logan has yet to respond to this latest mention from Colbert, but whether he will take a similar issue with this joke as he did with Kimmel’s remains to be seen.