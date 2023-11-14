Starbucks releases brand new Cotton Sky Yogurt Blended Drink but there’s a catch

Starbucks released a Cotton Sky Blended Drink that’s topped with candy floss, and it got fans talking.

Weeks after releasing their holiday menu, which includes fan favorites such as the Peppermint Mocha and the Caramel Brulée Latte, people are excited as Starbucks announces they’ll be releasing a blended yogurt drink.

The colorful beverage, which is a mixture of sky blue, pure white, and soft pink, apparently tastes like a blend of pineapple and coconut flavors, and is accompanied with a sweet, cotton candy topping.

US fans are disappointed however, that this beverage is currently only being sold in Korea.

Fans desperate to try Cotton Sky Yogurt Blended Drink

Underneath a post advertising the beverage, a slew of comments followed from jealous fans who wanted to see the beverage arrive in the US.

One said, “If the US Starbucks sold stuff like this, I wouldn’t walk past Starbucks on my 2-hour public transit trek… they’ve had some zany toppings in the past, but not cotton candy!”

Others shared similar sentiments, and felt quite passionately about how much better the international menus are, proclaiming “International Starbucks s**ts on the American version in terms of menu items offered.”

Another begged the food blogger, “You gotta’ stop tormenting me by posting other countries’ fast food items.”

This comes after Starbucks Japan announced they’d be releasing a Merry Cream beverage, consisting of strawberries and mascarpone cheese, and Starbucks Costa Rica released their Red Velvet collection.