Starbucks release Red Velvet Christmas Collection and fans are obsessed

Starbucks have released a new range of holiday themed beverages, and fans are in love.

Starbucks are known for their seasonal beverages, releasing a range of different flavors each Christmas time. They’ve announced that they’ll be bringing back some fan favorites this year, including the Peppermint Mocha, and the Caramel Brulée Latte.

However, Starbucks Costa Rica have announced that they’ll be bringing out a red velvet themed collection this year, just in time for the holiday season.

This includes three different beverages, made up from the Red Velvet Latte, the Red Velvet Iced Latte, and the Red Velvet Frappuccino.

Fans were disappointed to find that as of yet, Starbucks have no plans to release these holiday products in the US.

Call for Red Velvet Christmas Collection to be brought to US

Featured on popular food blogger snackolator’s page, the collection sparked a whole bunch of jealous US customer’s comments, who were desperate for the beverage to arrive in their country.

One asked, “When will this be released in America?” another swiftly responded, “Never. Lmao, don’t get your hopes up.”

Another commented “I love all things red velvet! Would be the perfect addition to the US holiday menu. Come on Starbucks!”

Many begged, “Please bring these flavors to the United States,” claiming that they would “Go every day,” if the items were sold in their home country.

The Red Velvet collection isn’t the only seasonal beverage that US fans are envious of. Starbucks Japan also announced that they’d be releasing Merry Cream, a strawberry-themed drink, just in time for Christmas.