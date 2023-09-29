Starbucks barista says making Frappuccinos is so aggravating it drove her to quit

A former Starbucks barista was driven to quit her job after making Frappuccinos became too aggravating.

Sometimes we’re feeling fancy and a modern cup of coffee with cream and sugar just won’t cut it. So, we opt for one of those luscious, tastier looking drinks that could almost pass as a dessert. Those being — Frappuccinos

Frappuccinos are a blend of ice, coffee, diary, and in Starbucks’ case, some form of topping like cookie crumbles or fresh fruit.

Though Frappuccinos have been around since 1993 and popularized even more through Starbucks after they bought the rights to use the term “Frappuccino” as well as to sell them, the assembling process of making one, according to one former barista, is rather taxing.

Since feeling like she was overworked from all the frappuccinos she had to make, Anna Faber, who was a Starbucks barista, has recently quit her job, taking to TikTok to explain why.

Unsplash: angelica reyes Starbucks barista said all the toppings and excessive whipped cream on drinks drove her to feel ‘burnt out.’

Former Starbucks barista says she knew she had to quit after making Frappuccino ‘angered’ her

Faber is a coffee connoisseur, taking to TikTok to share her latest and tastiest morning drinks with her 234K followers.

In one of her recent uploads, Faber admitted to quitting her Starbucks barista job, saying that making Frappuccinos was too much for her to handle overtime.

She began explaining why she quit, saying, “I knew it was my sign to quit working at Starbucks when people would order the Frappuccinos and it would make me so mad.”

Faber continued to express how “annoying” it was to make the Caramel Ribbon Crunch and Mocha Cookie Crumble drinks, saying that the excessive whipped cream and toppings would make her “so angry.”

She then expressed that the Frappuccinos alone had her feeling overworked, saying, “This is probably showing that I’m just like, very burnt out. And I just, like, hate making these drinks at this point.”

Faber continued, “Nobody should be getting that angry over making a Frappuccino.”

Those who viewed her TikTok explainer took to the comments to share their similar work experiences, saying, “I get so angry when people simply walk into the store, that’s how burnt out I am, lmao. I’m about to quit too.”

As well as, “Trying to get the round lids on while the customer stared daggers at me made me quit for real.”

One former barista even shared that their mental health has gotten better since quitting her job, saying, “Former barista here, being on bar was hell — especially during peak. My mental health has improved since quitting.”

Faber hasn’t commented further on her journey as a Starbucks barista. However, she has continued to post her favorite coffee drinks to TikTok despite no longer making them for a living.