Spotify users mock “Cancel Spotify” movement caused by Joe Rogan drama

Some Spotify users have been mocking the viral #cancelspotify Twitter trend, saying they won’t be canceling their subscription to the streaming service in the wake of the Joe Rogan & Neil Young drama.

Commentator and comedian Joe Rogan hosts one of the most popular podcasts on the internet, and in the decade since it began he has brought on a huge number of guests and garnered millions of views. Although he originally posted to YouTube, the episodes are now exclusively available on Spotify after signing a $100 million deal in 2020.

In recent months, Rogan has come under fire for allegedly spreading misinformation on the podcast, and singer Neil Young was one of those to call out the host. He demanded that Spotify remove his music from their platform, writing: “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

This promptly led to a Twitter hashtag, #cancelspotify, gaining traction online. Many fans of Young pledged to cancel their Spotify subscriptions and boycott the platform as a result of the controversy.

However, many users have been mocking the trend, with plenty claiming that they are continuing to listen to their music through Spotify despite the drama.

me reading tweets under #cancelspotify while listening to spotify like pic.twitter.com/AGtZfNOP2w — zan 🧋 (@chlorinekiss) January 27, 2022

Others even actively signed up for Spotify premium, calling out “cancel culture weirdos” for contributing to the trend.

It appears as though Spotify listeners are well and truly divided, with some maintaining that they intend to keep their subscription, and others encouraging people to stop using the platform until the issue is resolved.

This isn’t the first hashtag regarding the Joe Rogan situation that has blown up in recent weeks. In mid-January, #ThanksJoeRogan trended after people clashed over Rogan’s opinions, with a similar divide as those for and against the podcaster shared their thoughts on Twitter.