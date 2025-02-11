Spotify responds after Premium users report hearing ads during songs & podcasts

Spotify is investigating users’ complaints after many reported hearing ads despite paying for a Premium subscription.

Spotify created its freemium option for listeners in 2006 when the streaming platform first allowed users to play music without paying. Though Spotify’s freemium version comes with ads in between songs, its popularity has helped drive 30% of users in the streaming market to their platform.

Despite competing with Apple and YouTube Music, data from December 2024 shows Spotify as the number-one streaming platform for all things music. Though Spotify offers free listening, users who opt for Premium subscriptions can listen to their music and podcasts without Spotify inserting ads for other brands.

Article continues after ad

Spotify Premium users pay anywhere between $5.99 and $19.99 monthly to listen to their favorite tunes and informative content from popular creators. However, this February, Premium users reported to Spotify’s community forum that their paid subscriptions had been interrupted by ads.

“Ads started today. I am Premium and have logged in and out and still occurring,” wrote one user.

Article continues after ad

“Same issue here — just started an hour or two ago. Have tried logging in and logging out, attempted on multiple devices, double checked that payment went through,” added another.

Article continues after ad

Spotify Spotify Premium users reported ads during their listening experience on the platform’s community forum.

Spotify confirms they are “investigating” Premium issue

After multiple complaints, Spotify said the issue was being investigated and asked Premium users to screen-record and submit any disruptions they may have experienced.

“Our tech teams are still investigating these reports,” Spotify stated. The streaming service also asked those affected to provide information about what they were listening to and a timestamp of when it occurred.

While some users reported ads only occurring during music, others said their podcast episodes were also interrupted. As of writing, the latest Premium user to have their plays interfered with ads was on February 11.

Article continues after ad

Though Spotify Premium users still don’t have answers as to why the issue keeps occurring, the streaming service continues to evolve.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Spotify is offering exclusive V-Day stickers for users to decorate their playlists with. Spotify initially launched customizable cover art for playlists in October 2024 and has since added more embellishing features to its bank to make the listening experience even more fun.