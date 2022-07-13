Spanish Twitch star Rubius continues breaking records with Minecraft series premiere

Eleni Thomas . 16 minutes ago

Spanish Twitch star Rubius has surpassed his previous peak viewership numbers on the platform with more than 250,000 concurrent viewers tuning in for the premiere of his Minecraft Karmaland series.

Rubén ‘Rubius’ Gundersen is a popular YouTube and Twitch streamer — but not in the English-speaking community. His rise to fame has been a steady climb but was able to really cement himself as one of the biggest streamers in the world in 2018 after going viral in Fortnite.

Since then, he has gone on to become a juggernaut of Twitch and is currently the third most-followed personality on the platform. His dominance isn’t stopping there as he reaches for new heights with his content, starting with his Karmaland series in Minecraft.

First announced via Twitter on June 30, the premiere was set to go live on July 9 but was ultimately postponed to the following day due to server issues.

However, the hype was so big that the July 9 pre-premiere was the event that broke Rubius’s all-time peak viewership record for Twitch. Stats website Sullygnome reported at the height of the stream, Rubius had 372,079 concurrent viewers tuning in.

This number is also a giant jump up from his regular viewership numbers, with the Spanish streamer averaging 50,880 in the last month.

Twitter: Rubiu5 The long running Minecraft series, Karmaland, continues to rise in popularity

Karmaland is one of the most iconic content series of all time in gaming. It brings popular Spanish Minecraft streamers together to cohabit in the Minecraft Village of Karmaland. This is the fifth edition of the series, with the very first Karmaland taking place way back in 2014.

So far there are nine members who are participating in Karmaland V. These players are Alexby11, Fargan, LOLITOFDEZ, Luzu, Mangel, Rubius, StaXx, Vegetta777, and Willyrex. There are also rumours that Twitch icons Ibai and Auronplay may be appearing during the series as well.

The series is also bringing overall Minecraft numbers up on Twitch. On top of breaking Rubius’ personal records, the premiere of Karmaland V is doing wonders for the game’s overall viewership. The decade-old game currently sits at 12th on Twitch with more than 16 million hours watched this month so far.

The game has also been getting a lot of attention and love in honor of Minecraft Youtuber Technoblade’s passing.