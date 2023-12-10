Southern Hospitality’s Leva Bonaparte explains why she had no choice but to fire Lucía & Mia

Restaurant co-owner Leva Bonaparte has finally had enough of Lucía and Mia’s Southern Hospitality antics in Season 2.

Southern Hospitality Season 2 has only released one episode and drama has already ensued among the crew members.

Leva Bonaparte teased that this season is going to be “shocking” for viewers and she was right.

In the first episode, Leva decided to fire both Lucía Peña and Mia Alario from their jobs at the Republic Garden & Lounge.

For those confused about why Leva would terminate two people who were a part of the premiere season’s success, the reality TV star is making it clear that she stands by her decision.

Why did Southern Hospitality’s Leva fire Lucía & Mia?

Following the release of Episode 1, Leva took to her Instagram story to share that she felt justified in letting Lucía & Mia go, which was soon reposted by Queens of Bravo.

She explained that the reason behind their terminations was the fact that they were drinking on the job, breaking the employee agreement that they signed up for.

“No matter who you are, rules are rules. They apply to you even if you are on a show. Just because you are on TV you don’t get to break the rules,” Leva wrote in her story.

The reality TV boss also got the last laugh by writing, “Some ppl got caught acting a fool and thought TV would save them.”

Mia and Lucía haven’t publicly addressed their firings as of yet. Leva hasn’t announced whether or not she will be hiring two more employees to take over their positions for the rest of the season. Nonetheless, they should be returning for Season 2’s reunion special.

To stay updated on Southern Hospitality and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.