Source claims Addison Rae’s parents have been separated for a year

Virginia Glaze . 58 minutes ago

A source close to the family of TikTok star Addison Rae claims that her parents, Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez, have been separated for some time.

The internet has been laser-focused on the ongoing drama happening inside the family of one of TikTok’s biggest stars — Addison Rae.

Rae, 21, is one of the platform’s most-followed content creators… and one of its most successful, scoring a multi-film deal with Netflix last year after the release of her debut film ‘He’s All That.’

YouTube: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Addison Rae has grown from a TikTok star to a movie star.

However, things on the inside are looking decidedly less starstruck. In late June, both Rae and her mother unfollowed her father, Monty Lopez, on Instagram.

Shortly thereafter, a slew of videos and photos surfaced that showed Lopez purportedly cheating on Sheri Easterling, with the most damning coming from 25-year-old Renne Ash.

Ash notably posted several photos showing herself and Lopez kissing, claiming she was “thoroughly embarrassed” by his affair and saying she was under the impression that he and Easterling were “apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”

Instagram: renne.ash Renne Ash exposed her relationship with Monty Lopez in a series of damning photos.

It looks like this claim may be true, as a source close to Addison’s family states that Easterling and Lopez have been separated for a year.

“They’ve been separated for a year,” the source told PEOPLE. “Sheri and the boys have been living in Louisiana.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the couple has split up; Easterling and Lopez actually divorced when Rae was a child, and remarried in 2017.

While Easterling has claimed that her “biggest concern is–and always will be–my children and their fragile hearts and minds,” Lopez seems to be wholly unbothered by the drama, uploading an Instagram video where he wrote: “TFW the internet wants to get you but you control the internet.”

This latest news follows recent claims from YouTuber Tana Mongeau who shared her own experiences with Lopez, saying the current drama is “just the tip of the iceberg.”