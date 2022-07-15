Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announce the birth of their second child

Eleni Thomas . 2 hours ago

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has given birth a baby girl. This is the second child for Turner and her husband Joe Jonas, who welcomed their first daughter into the world almost exactly two years ago.

A new celebrity baby has been brought into the world, with the birth of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ second daughter being confirmed to People Magazine on July 14.

Their representative told the outlet that the two are, “happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.” While the exact date and time of their second child’s birth has not been revealed, it is believed that she was born in July.

Much of the Game of Thrones star’s pregnancy was a private affair. It was only when Turner attended the Met Gala in May, cradling her baby bump that the world found out her and her husband were expecting their second child.

Shortly after the event, the Game of Thrones star spoke with Elle UK in May 2022 about the pregnancy.

“It’s what life is about for me—raising the next generation,” began Turner. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Marc Piasecki (Getty Images) Sophie and Joe out and about with their eldest daughter, Willa

While Sophie Turner has been moved away from the Game of Thrones universe and is acting less frequently than in previous years, she does feel her new role as a mother has elevated her acting skills and abilities.

When chatting on the UnWrapped podcast, the actor was discussing how this new chapter in her life has expanded her emotional range and understanding.

“The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing. It’s made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother.”

She goes on to add that, “the concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person. You know how you see your parents, as they get older, become way more sensitive? Like, I’ve never seen my dad cry, and now I see him cry all the time. I feel like that.”

The Jonas brothers add another daughter to the family

Joe Jonas is best known for being one third of the Jonas Brothers. Himself and real life brothers Nick and Kevin were big Disney Channel stars during the 2010s, with Joe and Nick since going on to have successful solo careers. The trio recently reunited and have been touring and creating new music together after a big break.

The three brothers now have five daughters between them, Joe with two, Kevin with two and Nick and wife Priyanka Chopra having recently had a daughter via surrogacy.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first met via mutual friends and began dating in 2016. Joe quickly proposed a year later in 2017 and they were then married in 2019. First in a classic Vegas style wedding and then later during a more high profile event in France.

On July 22, 2020, the couple welcomed their first child Willa into the world. Now almost two years to the day, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have brought their second child into the world.

While Sophie Turner may not be returning to Game of Thrones, a new show set in the same universe called House of the Dragon will be releasing soon.

As well as this, a sequel of the first series is in early development and will see the return of Kit Harrington as Jon Snow.