Son goes viral for sharing his “traumatic” home life with OCD mom

A son has gone viral for sharing how “traumatic” his home life is with a mom who has extreme OCD.

Though his TikToks about the “traumatic” environment focus on his mom’s OCD, Zav also gives insight into the various disorders his mom has such as bipolar, ADHD, and more.

Viewers have since reacted with support for Zav, explaining how loved ones of their own suffer from the same thing.

Mom doesn’t allow son to go upstairs in their home due to her OCD

Zav found himself having to move back to his family home, however, he described living with his mom who has obsessive-compulsive disorder as a traumatic experience, as she doesn’t allow him to use most of the house.

Opening up to his viewers, Zav showed all the areas in the house that he wasn’t allowed to touch. For starters, he has to replace his socks with new ones before entering the house through the garage door.

Zav then takes his viewers around the home where he explains which areas were “too clean” for him to touch such as kitchen chairs, couches, and an entire room.

He’s also not allowed to go upstairs and isn’t supposed to use his mom’s bathroom because he’s “too dirty” despite being a well-kept individual.

Zav’s mom even eats by herself facing the wall because she’s too germaphobic to eat around others like Zav, his dad, and his sister.

Those who have seen Zav’s viral story have related to him in his comments, saying, “My oldest son has contamination OCD, and one of the hardest things for my husband and I is him avoiding us because he thinks we are ‘dirty.’”

And, “I have contamination OCD. I needed to see this. Because half I do seemed logical and the other half was probably where I was heading.”

Others shared their support by apologizing on Zav’s mom’s behalf, saying, “Imagine your own mom making you feel ‘too dirty’ for her, the emotional impact. I am so sorry bro…”

Though Zav doesn’t find happiness in his home, he’s still living there. Fortunately, he’s now created a safe space for others to relate to him, as he continues to share more about his life with an OCD mom.