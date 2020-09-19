Sommer Ray throws shade at Charly Jordan after Tayler Holder split

YouTuber and fitness model Sommer Ray may have thrown some not-so-subtle shade toward fellow influencer Charly Jordan — which some fans think may have been sparked due to her relationship with Sommer’s ex-boyfriend Tayler Holder.

For those out of the loop, Sommer Ray and TikTok star Tayler Holder were involved in a short-lived romance this summer, which was well-documented by enthusiastic fans scouring Holder’s videos.

However, the two split up shortly thereafter, with Ray appearing to hint at some “disrespect” in their relationship in a cryptic Tweet.

That’s not all; the two even unfollowed each other on Instagram, but were seen hanging out a short while later, brushing off any talk of drama and referring to each other as “besties.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NIKX6Vjbas

It seems that there might be bad blood between the two stars once again, however, after Sommer appeared to throw some major shade toward Holder’s current squeeze, singer and model Charly Jordan.

While it hasn’t been confirmed that the two are dating, they do seem to be getting quite cozy — and it doesn’t look like Sommer Ray is here for it, who even hit out at her ex-friend in a Tweet after she and Tayler’s breakup that read, “Girl code doesn’t exist to some b**ches, I swear.”

girl code doesn’t exist to some bitches i swear — Sommer Ray (@SommerRay) July 11, 2020

Paparazzi from Pap Galore caught up to the fitness model during a walk on the town a few months later in September, asking if she and Charly were “back on good terms” after their apparent previous beef.

“I don’t really care about her,” Ray said, motioning the topic away with her hand.

That’s not all; when asked if she’d ever do a collaboration with Charly, Ray answered with an unenthusiastic, “Probably not,” turning back to her friends with a laugh.

(Topic begins at 0:45)

While it’s been quite some time since their initial spat, it doesn’t seem like these two influencers are interested in being friendly anytime soon — especially considering that Charly and Tayler might still be getting a bit too close for Sommers’s comfort zone.

Whatever the case may be, fans are awaiting a response from both Charly and Tayler at the time of writing, who have yet to comment on the shade.