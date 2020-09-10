Sommer Ray reveals behind the scenes of latest fitness photoshoot

Instagram influencer Sommer Ray has shown behind the scenes footage from her latest fitness photoshoot.

Sommer, one of the most-followed influencers of Instagram, shared a 20-part update to her story revealing the behind-the-scenes of what goes into her regular posts.

Advertisement

It hasn’t yet been revealed whether Sommer was promoting clothes for her shop in her latest range of activewear, but fans can expect confirmation very soon.

Sommer showed off her sculpted physique while posing for cameras holding weights in a blue leotard, a white leotard, a turquoise bikini, and a patterned leotard with cutouts. In one video Sommer stands drenched in water under a shower bathed in neon blue light.

Advertisement

The model and internet superstar has built up a huge audience with nearly 8 million followers on TikTok and more than 25 million followers on Instagram.

She also runs her own podcast with fellow influencer Amanda Cerny, called 'OHoney', although the pair haven't recorded an episode in over three months.

This could be because of all the extra work Ray is putting into her clothing line and other ventures.

Advertisement

All of this started with just her own, amateur photographs and videos, but she's now a well-established professional, and the behind-the-scenes look reveals how much work goes into creating her IG portfolio.

Sommer has turned her passion for fitness and popularity online into a business opportunity, having created her own brand of fitness-wear which she frequently promotes on her Instagram and TikTok.

In May, rumors surfaced that the star was dating TikTokker and Hype House member Taylor Holder after they were pictured together by influencer photographer Bryant.

Advertisement

The pair continued to have an on/off relationship until Charly Jordan was spotted having lunch with Tayler Holder, after images surfaced on July 11, which led to Tayler later revealing that he was single yet again and "allowed to have friends."