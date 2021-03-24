Sommer Ray claims Machine Gun Kelly cheated on her with Megan Fox - Dexerto

Sommer Ray has claimed that rapper and post-punk star Machine Gun Kelly cheated on her with his current girlfriend Megan Fox after appearing on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

Machine Gun Kelly frequently works with and socializes with internet stars, most recently working with Corpse Husband for his new single, and previously with Chase Hudson and Jaden Hossler for his musical movie “Downfalls High.”

24-year-old Sommer Ray, a fitness model and TikToker, was confirmed to be publicly dating MGK in March 2020, but it appears that they broke up a month later in April when the rapper tweeted about her turning up at his house to collect her things.

Shortly after, MGK revealed to the world that he was dating Megan Fox, who had also appeared in the music video for his single Bloody Valentine. The pair now seem inseparable with Megan having said in interviews that she believes they are “Twin Flames.”

Almost a year later, Sommer now claims that MGK cheated on her in an episode of Impaulsive where she spoke in detail about her dating life, including what really happened between the two and how she feels about it now.

“If you look at the timeline of us dating, we were together in Puerto Rico,” she began. “He’s filming with Megan Fox, you know he’s hyped about it. I was like cool yeah, so I waited in the hotel the whole time when he’s filming with her and I’m not really thinking anything of it.”

(Topic starts at 35:00)

She added that at first, she didn’t feel threatened because Megan was older, had been married, and had kids, even though she’s widely regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world. However, she explained that she began to suspect when she wasn’t invited to the filming of “Bloody Valentine” where Megan and MGK get extremely close.

Sommer was keen to clear up what really happened after some of her ex’s fans targeted her online: “He went to Twitter and made it seem like I was the devil, like I broke up with him on his birthday.

she came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday.

nice. — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) April 22, 2020

“I got death threats for weeks and weeks after that from all his cult following of ‘you suck blah blah’, that’s not what it was at all. He just wanted to break up with me because he was dating Megan.”

Although she did confirm there were no hard feelings, even joking about Megan’s beauty, saying “The thing is that’s why I’m not even mad about it. I’m like ‘dude, I’d probably do the same thing.'”

Sommer also revealed that she had never once slept with the singer, as she keeps a personal rule that she waits for around three months to test if the person is really worth it.