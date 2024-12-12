Someone DoorDashed a PS5 and the internet is losing its mind

X user koalarolls revealed they used DoorDash to buy themselves a PS5 and others are shocked at the purchase.

With DoorDash’s continued growth over the last few years, an increasing amount of businesses have started using it as a way to offer delivery services for non-food products.

Stores like Best Buy, CVS, and others have joined the app to offer items for delivery such as medicine, makeup, and anything from an HDMI cable to a TV.

Amazingly, you can even use DoorDash to buy a PlayStation 5, and one user baffled users by showing how it’s done.

User goes viral after DoorDashing a PS5

“Just DoorDashed a PlayStation 5 btw,” they said in a post on X. Alongside the comment, they shared a screenshot of the Best Buy order screen showing the purchase.

They followed it up with another post showing the PS5 in a Best Buy bag. “Not joking btw,” they added.

Koalarolls also shared their thoughts about the price, saying the $375 cost was “insane” and that they had an additional 15% coupon for Best Buy.

“For the record $375 IS INSANE??? And I had a DoorDash coupon for an ADDITIONAL 15% off Best Buy? at which point I honestly didn’t have a choice. I had to. I wasn’t going to fumble god’s plan for me,” they said.

Users flocked to the comments to share their thoughts, with many shocked at the purchase.

“Crazy how you couldn’t find a single one of these in 2020 and now you can just DoorDash it,” one user commented.

Another said: “Da*n you really denied yourself that amazing experience of going in store and walking out with it?”

“I should’ve done that! now I’ve to go pick it up like an idiot,” a third replied.

This is far from the first DoorDash story to go viral across the internet. Back in September, a driver broke down in tears after a customer’s Disney-themed prank emotionally moved him.