Sodapoppin was “convinced” he was going to be murdered during trip to France

Twitch streamer Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris told his viewers a chilling story about the time he visited France, and was convinced he was going to get murdered on the very first night.

Sodapoppin is one of Twitch’s longest-serving content creators, he has been a regular on the website ever since 2011.

A large portion of his lengthy carrier has been spent in the “Just Chatting” category, reacting to various videos, talking to his chatters, and telling stories.

But few stories that he told feature him as frightened as the story he told about his first night in France, when he thought he might be killed during his trip to the foreign country.

Article continues after ad

Sodapoppin scared for his life during stay in France

Tired from his flight overseas and still adjusting to the new place Soda ordered groceries and food. Unfortunately, he got into an altercation with the french lady delivering the goods, and they had to resort to conversing via google translate while standing out in the freezing cold for half an hour.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As soon as this was resolved, the streamer took everything inside, and right at that moment the power went out.

Exhausted Chance “convinced himself” that the delivery lady wants her revenge, and so he spent the rest of the night walking around armed with a bat.

“I’m being serious. I’m f**king convinced. It is miserable. It really felt like a movie. And I was also a little drunk,” he recalled his emotional state. “I didn’t sleep on the plane. I cannot sleep on planes. I have been up for 30 hours at this point.”

Article continues after ad

The streamer describes that he calmed down after some time and that he had to cozy up to a fireplace since the power did not return for the rest of the day and night. But overall, Chance looks back on the trip very fondly.