Sodapoppin reveals how he kept OTK announcement a secret

Dylan Horetski . 1 hour ago

Popular Twitch streamer Sodapoppin is now a member of OTK along with Mizkif, Asmongold, and more. Shortly after the announcement, he shared how he managed to keep it a secret.

Created in 2020 by Twitch streamers Mizkif, Asmongold, Rich Cambell, and more, One True King has quickly become one of the most popular orgs on the platform.

During a July 21 ghost hunting stream, it was revealed that Sodapoppin has joined the organization as co-owner after a series of in-character murders where he played the character Ghostface.

Before his reveal, viewers in chat were convinced it was somebody else — and Sodapoppin has explained how he managed to keep it a secret.

OTK Sodapoppin reveals how he kept it a secret

After the video ended, the broadcast went back to the group’s live stream where they talked about Sodapoppin joining the org some more.

“We’ve kind of had to keep it a secret from you guys for a while now,” Mizkif explained. “Wait a minute, is Russel still live?

Sodapoppin answered, revealing how he managed to keep it a secret: “Oh yeah, so that was another thing we did. I told Russel to go stream on my computer on my alt account… it wasn’t me for the past like five hours.”

Shortly after Soda revealed that Russel was the one streaming on his alt account ‘Skippypoppin,’ he turned the camera on and revealed it was in fact him that had been streaming for the last five hours.

With Sodapoppin as an official co-owner of OTK, they have further secured their place as the top org on Twitch, with Sodapoppin and Asmongold being two of the most popular creators on the platform.

It’s unknown what they have up their sleeve next, so we’ll have to wait to see what happens.