Sodapoppin re-ignites tensions with BTS fans after fiery Twitch antics

Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris re-ignited tensions between him and BTS fans after torching a life-sized cardboard cutout of BTS member Jungkook with a flamethrower and cutting it in half.

Sodapoppin riled up BTS fans back in November 2020 after he fired out a tweet claiming the band is “overrated.” Naturally, this didn’t sit well with fans. They poured in with comments to give him a piece of their mind.

After poking the hornet’s nest, he followed it up with another tweet, saying: “Listen, K-pop fans. I am going to say it. You are all cringe. Facts. Do you feel threatened by my message? I hope so.” He also mocked them on stream.

More than a year has passed since then. However, he re-ignited the tensions willingly after engaging in some fiery shenanigans on stream.

It all started when Soda started opening $25,000 worth of items on stream. One of them happened to be a life-sized cardboard cutout of Jungkook. He moved it into his backyard and decided to torch it with a flamethrower.

“I love BTS!” he said moments before burning it into a crisp. Then, he whipped out a katana and cut it in half.

BTS fans have clashed with other streamers in the past. However, Soda is seemingly trying to wind them up on purpose.

So far, he has avoided being swamped by disgruntled fans on social media. But some viewers believe the worst is yet to come.