Sodapoppin makes troll apology after getting banned on Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris has been handed a suspension from the streaming platform, however, the reason behind the ban is unclear.

As Twitch OGs go, Sodapoppin is one of the biggest. The popular variety streamer has been streaming since 2012, amassing over 2.7 million followers in that time thanks to his entertaining and unique content.

He can usually be found dominating a game’s section all by his own given that he has a tendency to play titles that not every streamer wants to try out.

Yet, those game will have to wait a little bit as his Twitch channel received a temporary suspension on July 20. Though, instead of being disheartened by it, Sodapoppin decided to have a little fun with the ban.

As his fans quickly speculated about his ban, noting that it probably came from his recent VR Chat stream given that he was streaming with roflgator, who also received a ban – Chance responded on Twitter.

“Haha I know why I was banned and u don't :)” he tweeted, before following it up with a jokey apology video. In his video, the streamer apologized to his family, friends, and viewers for the misstep.

He also joked that, given he’s been in lockdown for a few months, he was desperate for “female attention” and had to go into VRChat. Yet, things seemingly got a bit out of hand and Twitch might not have taken too kindly to the content – even though Soda added that he and Twitch love each other.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODwMH0ooZVg

However, the streaming platform rarely comments publicly on bans, so it’s unlikely that they'll change course here and back up any of what Sodapoppin said.

Chance hasn’t been permanently banned either, so, his channel will more than likely be back dominating the charts within a day or so. It shouldn’t take all that long before he’s back on fans' screens.