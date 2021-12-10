Sodapoppin hilariously fails ad read during The Game Awards sponsored stream

Twitch streamer Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris was given the opportunity to co-stream The Game Awards on his own channel, sponsored by Bacardi, but when it came time to perform one of the crucial ad reads, he fluffed it completely.

The Game Awards were hosted on December 9, a show that dished out awards for the year’s best games and debuted trailers for new exciting titles.

Sodapoppin was co-streaming the show on Twitch when his ad read for the main sponsor of the stream went horribly wrong.

Sodapoppin’s Bacardi ad goes all wrong

The co-stream for the event was sponsored by the spirits brand Bacardi. The company sent Soda a bottle of Spiced Bacardi, which he made a drink from just before the show kicked off.

He sliced up a lemon, mixed in some Coca-Cola, and, although the drink looked well made, apparently its looks were deceiving.

As he took a sip of the Bacardi drink he winced and said, “I love it. That’s.. good stuff. That tastes just like what I want it to be, Bacardi.”

Soda could barely get the drink down, even though he took the tiniest of sips. The streamer mustered up enough courage to down what he could and put on a happy face for the ad segment.

His audience cracked up at the failed ad read, laughing at his tortured taste buds.

Although Soda secured the bag from the Bacardi ad, the free alcohol they sent him might be in the garbage by now. But, as the saying goes, no press is bad press, so in a way, this ad, with over 40,000 views on the clip, was probably a lot more viral than the sponsor had bargained for.