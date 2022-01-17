Sodapoppin has hilarious response to Twitch fan who roasted him for “getting fat”

Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris responded hilariously to a Twitch fan who claimed he’s getting fat, jokingly telling them “you never know how deep it cuts” while wielding a knife.

Soda has a knack for making his viewers laugh. It’s one of the many reasons why they tune in to watch him every stream; look no further than some of his wildest antics, fails, and pranks throughout the years.

He did it again after pulling off a hilarious response to a fan who called him fat. Soda used a clever play on words along with a prop – which in this case, was a knife – to give his response a twofold meaning. He did it with a cheeky grin, too.

The hilarious moment happened while Soda was setting up a rowing exercise machine live on stream. At one point, he told fans that he saw someone had called him fat on social media. But he turned it into a laughing matter.

“Someone in the comments said: ‘Wow! He’s getting fat, isn’t he?’” said Soda. “You’re words do damage. Just saying. You better think about what the heck you say. Because you never know how deep it cuts.”

What made it funny was that he was wielding a knife the moment he said it. He even pointed it towards the camera to make it seem like he was talking about the knife, not the words. Of course, he was only joking.

It was one of many funny moments Soda has dished up on the fly, but sometimes he gets serious about things, too.

For example, he’s been outspoken about the react meta happening on Twitch right now, describing it as “stupid.” He also slammed people who let NFTs and cryptocurrencies shape their personalities.