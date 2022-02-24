Sodapoppin gets absolutely decimated during hilarious Elden Ring boss fight

Popular Twitch streamer Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris got absolutely obliterated during a wacky boss fight while playing the highly-anticipated Elden Ring.

As review scores pour in, fans couldn’t be more excited to get their hands on Elden Ring ahead of its February 25 release.

The upcoming RPG developed by FromSoftware is in collaboration with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, and is looking to be one of the most anticipated game releases of 2022.

However, judging by FromSoftware’s previous releases such as Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne – which are notoriously known for being extremely difficult to beat – players can only imagine what they’ll be up against.

Advertisement

One of few people who are fortunate enough to get their hands on the game early is Twitch star Sodapoppin, who quickly found out the hard way how difficult Elden Ring will be.

After only an hour of playing the anticipated RPG during his February 24 broadcast, Sodapoppin reached the Limegrave area, where he came across the Tree Sentinel boss.

Read More: CohhCarnage loses it as Elden Ring performance issues plague launch

Despite Soda’s prior experience playing similar titles like Dark Souls, the streamer struggled, to say the least. His first attempt at taking down the boss didn’t exactly go to plan after the streamer got decimated in just one hit.

Advertisement

On his second run, Sodapoppin did surprisingly well, almost killing the Tree Sentinel. However, in a shocking turn of events, the streamer was once again obliterated. “Did you see that?” exclaimed the Soda after briefly letting out a cry for help.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With the game set for launch in a mere few hours, players and creators alike are prepared for pain and suffering while trying to complete the difficult game.

Fans should be ready and expect a lot of clips of hilarious outbursts of rage from their favorite streamers once the servers go live.