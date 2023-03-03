Sodapoppin explains why he’d take exclusive deal with Kick if offered millions

Sodapoppin revealed during a recent stream why he’d take an exclusive deal with Trainwreck’s platform, Kick, if he was offered $1,000,000.

Over the last few weeks, TrainwrecksTV’s streaming platform Kick has gained massive popularity, with a few of Twitch’s biggest creators signing exclusive deals with the site.

Fans of some of the purple app’s other creators, like Sodapoppin and xQc, have asked the streamers if they would sign a multi-million-dollar deal with Kick.

During a recent stream, Sodapoppin answered the question and explained why he would decide to take the deal should they offer him one.

Sodapoppin explains why he’d take exclusive Kick deal

While playing Elden Ring on March 2, a fan asked Sodapoppin if he’d take an exclusive deal with Kick via a TTS donation.

The viewer asked: “Considering you considered switching to Mixer at one point, if Kick offered a similar deal of three to five million, would you take it and switch platforms?”

“You know what? I would take a million-dollar contract because, just like Mixer, I feel like the website’s going to go down and they’ll fulfill their contracts and I’ll be right back on Twitch,” Soda replied.

Back in September 2022, Sodapoppin revealed that he had been offered $10M to switch from Twitch to Mixer alongside Ninja and Shroud just before the platform met its unfortunate end.

Whether or not Trainwreck’s new platform will see the same fate is still to be determined, but according to Adin Ross, they are offering quite a bit of money for talent.