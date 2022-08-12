Sodapoppin explains why he regrets not moving from Twitch to Mixer

Twitch star streamer Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris opened up about how he wished he signed a contract with Mixer back when Microsoft was poaching talent away from Twitch.

Sodapoppin has been streaming on Twitch for over a decade and has become one of the more recognizable faces of the platform.

He’s built a massive following of over 8.8 million users on the broadcasting platform, partly for his stature in the World of Warcraft community and his variety game streams.

However, the 28-year-old opened up about why he was willing to ditch Twitch in a heartbeat for now defunct Mixer when the platform launched back in 2016.

Sodapoppin explains why he “wishes” he signed with Mixer

Twitch: Mizkif

Soda joined the official OTKnetwork Twitch channel for a broadcast of their new PC building service Starforge.

During a stream on August 11, Morris talked about why he was jealous of Ninja and shroud, both of whom signed a massive deal to leave Twitch for Mixer.

“I f**king wish I went to Mixer, I’m so jealous. These f**k-sticks signed these contracts for tens of millions of dollars, and then they got to come back! They (Mixer) shut down, and they get to keep the f**king money.”

Chance continued, “Do you know how that feels, to get a contract and be like ‘Hmm, morals?! And I keep getting f**ked! I’m just gonna start doing shady sh*t. It hurts.”

Sodapoppin feels like he missed out on the unbelievably lucrative deals some of his colleagues on Twitch got to jump ship to Mixer, which doesn’t even exist anymore. On top of the big contracts, the streamers’ ability to come right back to Twitch after Mixer shut down in 2020 was the cherry on the cake.