Logo
Entertainment

Sodapoppin accidentally makes $10k from merch and isn’t happy about it

Published: 9/Jan/2021 15:49

by Georgina Smith
Sodapoppin in a YouTube video
YouTube: Sodapoppin

Share

Sodapoppin

Twitch streamer Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris explained that while he had attempted to make zero profit off his recent merch launch, a missing discount code meant that many bought the shirts at full price, and he ended up unintentionally making $10,000.

Sodapoppin is a variety streamer with almost 6 million Twitch followers. Lately he’s been streaming the latest Twitch phenomenon Rust, participating in the huge OfflineTV server alongside creators like xQc and shroud.

For most streamers, releasing merch is not only a great way to share something with their followers, but from a business perspective also allows them to make a decent amount of profit to put back into their content.

Sodapoppin screams at a game
Twitch: Sodapoppin / M23BobGames
Sodapoppin’s streams are always filled with clip worthy moments.

While it seems strange for someone to want to avoid making money off their products, that’s what Sodapoppin did when he released his new merch.

In a YouTube video about the topic, he explained, “the merch store, there is no profit in it. It’s simply just very cheap shirts. But they’re 100% cotton.” He also said, “it’s not like they’re cheap shirts, it’s just that my profit is taken out, I get nothing from it.”

Sodapoppin accidentally makes $10k

With that goal in mind, it then made a lot of sense when Soda shared his frustrations with gaining over $10,000 from the drop – completely unintentionally.

“You wanna hear rich people problems?” he began. “So Malena made a YouTube video talking about the shirts or whatever, the store. The whole purpose of the shirts is to be dirt cheap and make zero profit.”

He revealed the choice was selling the shirts for $9, or selling them at $12 and provide a discount which would make them cheaper overall. “But Malena made this video, and she didn’t know about the discount code. I made like ten grand on people not knowing about the discount code. And I’m pissed about it.”

An unintentional $10k isn’t usually something that people would get annoyed at, but it couldn’t have been further away from what Chase was trying to do with his new merch release.

Although the kind gesture ended up backfiring in an unexpected way, the story of the accidental profit-making was definitely an entertaining one for viewers.

Rust

Trainwrecks furious as ‘clout-chasing’ players join OTV Rust server

Published: 9/Jan/2021 11:39 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 15:38

by Luke Edwards
trainwreck rust
Facepunch/Trainwreck

Share

TrainwrecksTV

Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Niknam was left seething on the second OfflineTV Rust server after he was ambushed and killed by long-time Rust player Ser Winter.  

The first OfflineTV Rust server, released at the end of December 2021, was absolutely chocked with controversy over the abundance of PvP. Players like xQc received the most stick, prompting a switch to a second server with a focus on roleplay.

With this new server intended to have less of a PvP focus, players hoped it would spell the end of the intense drama. However, so far, this hasn’t worked.

Some players have continued to prioritize PvP, including Ser Winter. He drew controversy after he camped in a bush before running out and killing Trainwrecks. The streamer was furious, with Ser Winter’s actions also rubbing other streamers up the wrong way.

This Rust incident left Trainwrecks absolutely fuming. He falsely claimed Ser Winter ‘teabagged’ his corpse, called him a “fat-faced f*cking clown” and said he would “steal” Ser Winter’s girlfriend.

Train later accused people defending Ser Winter of being biased towards the ‘smaller streamer’, and slammed Ser Winter as a ‘clout-chaser’. “It’s big streamer small streamer politics,” he said. “People like when the little guy wins or is right, I promise if this was about xQc bush camping me and killing me everyone would try to get his twitch banned & sent to jail.

“No one is arguing whether this d***head should or shouldn’t kill me, but when you got pro players with 37,000 hours logged playing like rats for a little bit of xQc c**k clout, they’re just p**sies plain & simple,” he added.

But Ser Winter, who has just over 64k Twitch followers, defended his actions, claiming he has been mostly “chill” on the server, and reported receiving his first death threat. He said: “This is what comes of killing the wrong streamer in the right place on the pvp server.”

This incident drew a fair amount of criticism from other big content creators, with Nick ‘nmp’ Polom tweeting his disgust at the continued presence of PvP on the server.

“I’m keep it 100p,” he said. “Y’all gotta get these sweaty rust pvpers off this server they are going to kill it. They are trying too hard to make it out of the depths of Twitch that they are bush camping, killing people with sub 30 hours played etc.

“It’s a private server set up for RPPVP with content creators. If your brain doesn’t have the ability to see the difference between the two then I pray for you.”

Read More: Summit1g explains why he’s not playing in the Rust server

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who was a big part of the PvP aspect of the first server, agreed with nmp’s comments. “REAL”, he said.

Whether this controversy will lead to a change in how PvP is approached on the new Rust server remains to be seen, but there’s a currently real divide between old-school Rust players and the new wave of casual streamers. OfflineTV will be hard-pressed to find a solution.