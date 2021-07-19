Snoop Dogg’s Twitch streams keep ending in disaster

Twitch streaming has become an art form in itself and has gotten the best of streamers all across the globe. One of these unfortunate victims is legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, who still doesn’t quite realize he’s streaming muted.

While Twitch streaming might appear to outsiders as a glorified desk job, streaming has its difficulties – especially when you’re Snoop Dogg.

The world-famous rapper has had a few mishaps throughout his streaming career, doing everything from forgetting to turn the stream off after an explosive ragequit to leaving his audio on mute for an entire stream.

It turns out, though, that Snoop Dogg hasn’t quite learned his lesson from the last time that he streamed muted.

Snoop Dogg streams muted for three days in a row

As the music icon continues to get to grips with the weird and wonderful world of streaming, things have gotten the best of him yet again.

In a now-viral post on Reddit, one viewer has noted that “Snoop Dogg has now streamed without audio three times in the last four days,” leaving fans watching his Madden playthroughs in utter silence.

His latest mishap came while trying to take down the Atlanta Falcons, and while NFL fans are used to the droning bass of club music and the endless screams of die-hard fans, there’s literally no audio whatsoever – not even from the game.

As you can imagine, the Twitch community has come out in style to playfully meme the rapper’s continued streaming fails.

One commenter has summarized that Snoop Dogg may not actually have been playing, and was therefore just “spectating another player” – not that we can hear his comments anyway.

Another has called out the rapper for “pretending he was playing when he was actually spectating,” citing this as a possible reason for the sound issues.

Either way, we’ll never know, as Snoop continues to scream into the void with very little success. Hopefully he’ll realize that his fans are desperate to hear his iconic voice again while live on Twitch.