Smash pro Hungrybox stunned after $1K Twitch donation for shirtless pic - Dexerto

Smash pro Hungrybox stunned after $1K Twitch donation for shirtless pic

Published: 11/Jan/2021 18:51

by Michael Gwilliam
Super Smash Bros Melee pro Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma was left speechless after a Twitch fan donated a whopping $1,000 for a signed shirtless picture of the fighting game star.

While participating in a Melee tournament on January 10, Hungrybox was watching streams and interacting with his chat when suddenly one user asked a perplexing question.

“Hbox, how much do I need to donate for a signed shirtless pic?” asked mogard, which prompted a bit of an eye raise from the Argentinian.

After taking some time to think it through, Debiedma remarked, “that’s a question. No one’s ever asked me that. I thought I wasn’t that attractive apparently.”

Eventually, the streamer decided to name his price. “You know what would be crazy? If someone donated $1,000 for it and then, you know what I would do? I’d send mogard the picture signed and then we’ll do a giveaway,” he laughed. “For the carbon copy, one of you will be lucky enough to have that.”

With the price extremely steep, it’s unlikely the Smash God actually expected anyone to be bold enough to actually donate $1,000. However, if there is one thing Twitch streamers should know by now, it’s to never count their viewers out.

Mere moments later, mogard himself decided to take matters into his own hands with the $1,000 donation and the perfect message for Hungrybox: “I’ve called your bluff.”

Following this, Debiedma was in absolute shock, unable to speak, shout or even mote with the exception of burying his head in his hands.

“Mogard, how old are you?” Hungrybox asked, finally able to put some words together after a moment of silence. “Jesus Christ. You actually just f**king do that? Oh my f**king. Oh my God! That just happened! This f**king happened.”

The good fortune didn’t end there for Hungrybox either. The Smash pro ended up winning The Galint Open, securing his first Online Major and his biggest Melee victory since CEO 2020. The win opened up the floodgates leading to more subs, donations, and bits coming his way.

Now, only time will tell if Hbox lives up to his end of the bargain and mogard ends up getting the signed shirtless picture.

Best of TikTok’s Buss It challenge: Bella Poarch, James Charles & more

Published: 11/Jan/2021 17:55

by Georgina Smith
Bella Poarch and Loren Gray participating in the Buss It challenge
The latest trend to make waves in the TikTok community is the ‘Buss Up’ challenge, where people perform an instant physical transformation to the tune of the Erica Banks hit, and some influencers like Bella Poarch and James Charles are even getting involved. Here are some of the best.

TikTok users are constantly coming up with new trends for just about every category there is. Be it dancing or funny filters, cooking or cleaning, this app has it all – and it doesn’t take much to spread a brand new trend across everyone’s For You Pages.

Popular influencers and TikTokers are never far away from participating in these trends either, with things like the Bulletproof challenge getting creators like James Charles and Tana Mongeau to address their biggest scandals in the form of a colorful video.

The TikTok logo on a black screen
TikTok has become a hub for all sorts of viral trends.

What is the Buss It challenge?

Buss It is a song by rapper Erica Banks, and despite it being released in June 2020 has experienced a new wave of popularity along with the rise of this trend.

The challenge sees people starting the video in plain clothes, usually without makeup or nor looking like they’re not feeling at their most confident.

At the first ‘buss it’ they drop to the ground, revealing a more flattering outfit, often with makeup and jewelry too. This visual effect is achieved by stopping and starting the video at the right time, making a smooth transition between the before and after, right as the beat of the song drops.

Plenty of TikTok users along with some influencers have participated in the challenge, and the videos are seeing unbelievable results, reaching likes in the millions along with even more views.

Erica Banks’ song perfectly matches the confidence-boosting trend, and has got many users sifting through their wardrobes to find the perfect outfit for it. Here are a few of the best.

Bella Poarch

Loren Gray

Ryley Isaac

Giorgina Juanita

James Charles

The song is definitely catchy, and these creators have embraced the trend with some stunning transformations, scoring millions of likes in the process.