Smash pro Hungrybox stunned after $1K Twitch donation for shirtless pic - Dexerto

Super Smash Bros Melee pro Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma was left speechless after a Twitch fan donated a whopping $1,000 for a signed shirtless picture of the fighting game star.

While participating in a Melee tournament on January 10, Hungrybox was watching streams and interacting with his chat when suddenly one user asked a perplexing question.

“Hbox, how much do I need to donate for a signed shirtless pic?” asked mogard, which prompted a bit of an eye raise from the Argentinian.

After taking some time to think it through, Debiedma remarked, “that’s a question. No one’s ever asked me that. I thought I wasn’t that attractive apparently.”

Eventually, the streamer decided to name his price. “You know what would be crazy? If someone donated $1,000 for it and then, you know what I would do? I’d send mogard the picture signed and then we’ll do a giveaway,” he laughed. “For the carbon copy, one of you will be lucky enough to have that.”

With the price extremely steep, it’s unlikely the Smash God actually expected anyone to be bold enough to actually donate $1,000. However, if there is one thing Twitch streamers should know by now, it’s to never count their viewers out.

Mere moments later, mogard himself decided to take matters into his own hands with the $1,000 donation and the perfect message for Hungrybox: “I’ve called your bluff.”

Following this, Debiedma was in absolute shock, unable to speak, shout or even mote with the exception of burying his head in his hands.

“Mogard, how old are you?” Hungrybox asked, finally able to put some words together after a moment of silence. “Jesus Christ. You actually just f**king do that? Oh my f**king. Oh my God! That just happened! This f**king happened.”

I WON THE GALINT OPEN!!! FINALLY MY FIRST ONLINE MAJOR WIN! And first big Melee win since CEO2020!! And it was on 1/11 (Juan won one!) 🏆 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/LavwQgYzYn — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) January 11, 2021

The good fortune didn’t end there for Hungrybox either. The Smash pro ended up winning The Galint Open, securing his first Online Major and his biggest Melee victory since CEO 2020. The win opened up the floodgates leading to more subs, donations, and bits coming his way.

Now, only time will tell if Hbox lives up to his end of the bargain and mogard ends up getting the signed shirtless picture.