Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56 years old

The lead singer for Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell, has sadly died at the age of 56 after a long battle with liver failure.

Today is a sad day in Rock and Roll history. It was reported earlier this week that the frontman for the legendary band Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell, was admitted into hospice care.

Smash Mouth is mostly known through their hit singles All-Star and I’m A Believer, both of which were used in the first Shrek film.

The music artist has had a long struggle with liver failure and was assumed to only have a few days left to live. Sadly, his time has come.

Has Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell died?

The news was initially broken by Rolling Stone that Steve had sadly died at the young age of 56. The outlet received confirmation from the Smash Mouth band manager Robert Hayes.

“Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable,” the manager told RS in a statement.

Hayes confirmed the cause of death was a result of liver failure.

He retired from music in 2021, so hopefully he was able to spend the last few years of his life with his friends and family. Nevertheless, Steve will definitely be missed by the Smash Mouth fanbase and Shrek fans, and will always be remembered as a true all-star.

