Small Twitch streamer under fire for blowing smoke into cat's face - Dexerto

A small Twitch streamer has faced criticism for blowing smoke at their cat, seemingly spooking the animal and forcing it to scurry off-screen.

Many Twitch streamers use their pets on-stream when they’re live – be it because they want to show off an exotic animal, they’re taking their dog on a walk, or their cat won’t leave them alone at their PC.

While the majority of these streamers play with their without issue, there are some who act rather badly to their pets – drawing the ire of viewers and, more often than not, claims of animal abuse.

Pandasmokem, a small streamer with just under 200 followers, become the latest streamer to come under fire for acting poorly towards their chat.

During a short stream on March 1, that was broadcast to only a handful of viewers, the streamer had their cat appear behind them as they playing World of Warcraft.

The streamer, whose VOD is muted due to playing copyrighted music, blew one small puff of smoke at the cat, which appeared to spook the animal ever so slightly.

However, he returned with another blow of smoke that prompted the cat to back away from him. After blowing a third bit of smoke directly at the cat, the streamer’s pet scurried away – not being seen again on stream.

The clip of the moment made its way to the LivestreamFail subreddit, where many commenters slammed Pandasmokem’s actions.

“I hope this guy gets his account removed,” said one commenter. “What kind of piece of s**t would do this to their pets,” asked another. “What an absolute degenerate,” said another, while a further viewer added: “Animals don’t like this sh**t. Gross.”

Twitch has previously banned streamers for incidents of animal abuse, although they landed themselves in hot water after one streamer claimed she was just “playing” with her dog and was unjustly banned.

It remains to be seen if anything will happen to the streamer in question, but, as of writing, his account is still active.