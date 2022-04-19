Sliker banned on Twitch yet again after getting intimate with an AI

Twitch partner Sliker has been banned from the platform yet again, his second time in 2022 alone, after getting a little too frisky with an AI character.

Following on from the wave of major Twitch bans in the past few days, popular English streamer Sliker has now been removed from the platform.

Marking his second suspension already this year, Sliker’s latest ban appears to come as a direct result of getting intimate with an AI character.

The streamer was engaging with said AI in the midst of an April 19 broadcast when things got a bit too intense. Speaking with ‘Claire,’ an AI companion, Sliker continued flirting until things seemingly went too far.

Having stepped over the line of what’s appropriate on the platform and violated the Twitch Terms of Service, Sliker was swiftly hit offline. At the time of writing, it’s currently unclear how long this particular ban may last.

His previous ban, as a result of watching an Amouranth documentary, was quickly overturned just 24 hours later.

The streamer is yet to respond to the ban on social media. But given his track record, it shouldn’t be long before Sliker chimes in.

This story is currently being updated with further information.