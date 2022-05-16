SkyDoesMinecraft puts YouTube channel up for sale after abuse allegations

Former Minecraft star Adam ‘SkyDoesMinecraft’ Dahlberg is reportedly selling their YouTube channel with 11.2 million subscribers after several abuse allegations surfaced.

Adam Dahlberg joined YouTube in 2011 under the gaming alias SkyDoesMinecraft. They would amass 11.2 million subscribers becoming one of the most popular creators on the platform. However, in 2018, Dahlberg would rebrand changing the title of his channel to “Sky Does Everything” and taking on their preferred alias of NetNobody.

The creator’s attempt to distance themself from Minecraft content would be the start of their decline in viewership. Despite having millions of subscribers, the majority of SkyDoesMinecraft’s videos would struggle to surpass 100,000 views following the rebrand.

Advertisement

In January 2022, Dahlberg’s former partner Elizabeth made several allegations of abuse with various members of SkyMedia following suit. Former collaborators and friends from Team Crafted also came forward with their own allegations.

Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka Skydoesminecraft

Its time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.

Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately https://t.co/xUQHCM23cg — Elizabeth🥺🖤  (@Lizbuggie) January 23, 2022

In a tweet, Elizabeth shared evidence of Dahlberg’s abuse and stated that she had let law enforcement know of his actions. “I am going to do my best to be the voice you have taken from so many. You hurt, you abuse, you manipulate and you lie,” Elizabeth wrote in a letter to Adam.

In this letter, she details Dahlberg’s alleged abusive actions. She claims Adam stole money to fund his addiction to controlled substances and claims they sexually harassed and assaulted several women. “As for Adam, I hope u own up to your actions and become someone better and safer. Stop lying and manipulating those around you.”

Advertisement

SkyDoesMinecraft is selling YouTube channel

It’s been 10 months since Dahlberg last posted to the SkyDoesMinecraft channel, and over a year since their last post on their second channel Sky VS Gaming. Since these allegations of abuse surfaced, there has been no content uploads from the YouTuber.

That was until users discovered listings for both of Dahlberg’s channels on FameSwap, a digital marketplace for social media accounts. FameSwap claims to have verified the ownership of both channels since the listing was made on April 19, 2022.

The listing states, “Start your brand off with a diamond play button. This channel has made over 8 million dollars, over 10 million subscribers, 4 billion views, and will be ready for you to start your brand when purchased.” It also states that all videos will be deleted once the channel is sold.

Advertisement

Dahlberg has listed the main account for $900,000 USD. As we’ve seen with MrBeast’s “Get This Random Person 1,000,000 Subscribers” video, starting with a boosted fanbase can help tremendously if their content retains an audience.

Additionally, it’s against YouTube’s Term of Service to sell a channel that has access to monetization, and that’s one of SkyDoesMinecraft’s big selling points. If anyone does make an offer on the channel, they could be at risk of an instant ban.