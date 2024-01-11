Single’s Inferno host Jin-Young slams Gyu-Ri after she reveals her “shallow” personality

Single’s Inferno star Gyu-Ri gained herself a bad rep after her actions during the finale episode. She was called out by show hosts and fans after her unsettling conversation with co-star Min-Woo.

The finale of the hit Netflix Korean dating reality show aired on Netflix on January 9, 2024. The pressure was strong on the contestants during the last episodes to sort out their feelings and make their final decisions.

Before the finale, contestant Kim Gyu-Ri chose Min-Woo on a date to the Paradise resort and she ended up liking him a lot. However, Min-Woo already had feelings for Yun Si-Eun and after returning to the Inferno the first thing he did was to confess to her.

He then went on to have this conversation with Gyu-Ri but unfortunately, she took the rejection in the worst possible way and got disrespectful towards Min-Woo. Fans were left unsettled seeing the way Gyu-Ri handled the conversation after Min-Woo’s rejection. One fan on Reddit wrote, “This was giving psycho girlfriend energy.”

Single’s Inferno host Kim Jin-Young called out Gyu-Ri

UDT soldier Dex (Kim Jin-young) from Single's Inferno

Korean show hosts are known to be extremely polite and avoid conflict when it comes to presenting opinions on complicated situations like these. However, Single’s Inferno host Dex or Kim Jin-Young did not hold back and harshly called out Gyu-Ri over her behavior.

The hosts, especially Jin-Young, openly expressed their disappointment with Gyu-Ri’s behavior. Jin-Young said, “I found her words to be disrespectful to him. I don’t think what happened warranted so much haughty disdain. She should approach this from one person to another.”

He continued, “I think she ended up showing her true shallow self. If she cared about respect, that comment about not wanting him even if he threw himself at her would have been unthinkable”.

Host Da-Hee also tried to figure out where Gyu-Ri might be coming from and noted that her behavior might be because she is not used to being rejected by the guy she likes.

Fans expressed on Reddit how scary the whole scene was even though they were just watching it through the screen.

Another fan on X/Twitter took Jin-Young’s side: “See, Dex (Jin-young) gave a correct explanation of Gyuri’s character – she’s a shallow person. Personally, I think she has mean girl energy and the fact that she knows his age making her to talk down on him is so distasteful.”

