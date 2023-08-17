Singer under fire for accusing Target employees of racism after flashmob forced to end

Singer Baby Storme was stopped by security for filming a flash mob inside a Target store. She went on to call the security racist, which she now has received backlash about.

Say what you want about flashmobs, but they’re not going anywhere. Whether you find them cool or cringe, people have been performing in flashmobs for over 20 years and it’s showing no signs of coming to an end anytime soon.

Up-and-coming singer Baby Storme began her career in 2021 with a single called Jackson. So far, she has released 14 songs, including her latest, This City Is A Graveyard, the track that gained viral attention after her recent Target complaint.

Baby Storme accused Target security of being racist

On August 14, the singer uploaded a three-minute YouTube video of her filming a dance flash mob in the retailer.

The footage shows Baby Storme and her dance troupe performing in the shop aisle while music played out loud. One worker can be seen standing near the group to monitor them, while another blocks the camera. Both male workers are Caucasian.

She also posted a clip to her Instagram, where she wrote: “I was so excited for us to film a quick flash mob at Target. But before we even walked through the door, this racist employee called the police on us for being on the property.

“At first he said we couldn’t film. But when we stopped filming, he still continued to kick us out, saying that we were a “safety violation,” and that the police were on their way. So, we made the most of what we could.

“I couldn’t even remember the dance I came up with. This moment for me was one that I really can not describe. I tried to keep it together, but all I could focus on was all the beautiful brown faces I was able to bring together. That we’re able to stand in solidarity today. This is everything I stand for. FULL VIDEO ON MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. STAY TUNED FOR PART 2.‼️”

However, fans of Baby Storme didn’t agree and quickly took to the comments to express their thoughts.

One person said: “Baby, I love you and your art, but where was the employee racist??? Where?? You were causing disorder in an establishment! Stop using this very serious movement, for your personal benefits.”

Another wrote: “All I see is a bunch of Karens giving a worker doing his job a hard time.”

Tristan Tate shows support for Target workers

Tristan Tate is one of those who expressed their opinions against Baby Storme, after previously having strongly defended the Target workers.

In a tweet viewed over 2.3 million times, he slammed the singer by saying: “If you can’t afford a location to shoot your music video don’t make that somebody else’s problem. He isn’t racist.”

Storme hit back by mentioning the Tate brothers’ human trafficking and rape charges in Romania, which they have both denied.

“And what YOU need to be worried about is you and your brother sex trafficking and exploiting women. Instead, you’re worried about some black girls dancing in a Target. Now what?” she responded.

Tate replied: “Yawn. Somebody find me the security guard. He’s been shown online with his face and labeled a racist by this vile person. I will cover all his legal fees for his defamation lawsuit, which he will win. $1000 reward for putting us in touch.”

The online drama ended with a final tweet with Tristan saying he’d support the Target workers with legal fees in case the incident is taken to court.