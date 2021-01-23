Logo
Entertainment

Singer Mario Judah claims he faked assault on ex-girlfriend

Published: 23/Jan/2021 17:52

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Mario Judah

Share

instagram

In a puzzling Instagram Live, musician Mario Judah has claimed that a clip of him allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend was staged, and that he made the video to raise awareness of cheaters. 

“What happened in my Live the other night was acted out to show you all what happens when you are all in a f**ked up relationship,” he said. “If you end up in an abusive relationship, or hurtful relationship, you end up hurting each other.”

Addressing people in abusive relationships, Judah said that if people are going through a situation like this, they can contact him or the National Domestic Abuse Helpline. Signing off, he said: “Stop abusing someone because you’re getting cheated on, and stop cheating!”

Fans had a mixed reacti0n to Judah’s revelation. While some criticized him for the video, calling him a “clout chaser”, others dubbed the video “embarrassing”. One fan on Twitter said: “I have no words.”

In other videos, Judah claims his ex cheated on him. Leading up to the alleged “beating” video, Judah posted a series of Tweets directed at people who cheat. “I hate cheaters,” he said in one Tweet. “I hope y’all die in a pool filled with Hot sauce!!! [sic]”

He also posted a video wherein he talks about giving his ex-girlfriend the world and then she cheated. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mario Judah 🩸 (@mariojudah)

As for the “beating” video in question, it was originally on Instagram Live, before circulating on Twitter in mid-January. The video, which is mostly pitch black, depicts Judah appearing to notice his ex on the street before coming out of his car to beat her.

He can be heard saying: “I don’t give a f**k. I don’t give a f**k if she can’t walk no more. F**k it. That’s what she gets. F**k that b*tch, bro!” Throughout the video a friend can be heard to be calling out to him and trying to encourage him coma back to the car, telling him that he has too much to lose.

Judah’s ex-girlfriend is yet to comment publicly on the situation.

Entertainment

Who is Karl Jacobs? Minecraft star from MrBeast’s crew and Dream SMP

Published: 23/Jan/2021 16:54

by Luke Edwards
karl jacobs
Karl Jacobs

Share

MrBeast

Karl Jacobs is enjoying a boom in popularity on TikTok, Twitch and YouTube, but who is he? And how did he become so popular, so fast? Here’s what you need to know about the Minecraft and Roblox star.

Karl Jacobs is well known for being a key member of both MrBeast’s crew and appearing on the Dream SMP on Minecraft.

Originally a smaller streamer, averaging 54 viewers while playing Roblox, Karl Jacobs streamed regularly between September 2017 and May 2019, by which point he had accumulated just over 9,000 followers, before taking a sabbatical.

In that time, he started working with MrBeast’s older brother, CJ “MrBro” Donaldson. He first appeared on MrBro’s channel in November 2019 in a $10,000 challenge to see who would be the last to leave a bowl of Halloween candy.

Who is Karl from MrBeast’s crew

When Chris Tucker, one of MrBeast’s crew members, eventually met Karl, he was desperate to get him on board. MrBeast then convinced his brother to let Karl work for him instead, which CJ seemingly begrudgingly accepted.

Karl then started out in MrBeast’s crew as a cameraman, before becoming a part of the on-screen talent. He first appeared on MrBeast’s main channel in January 2020 as part of the $60,000 Extreme Hide and Seek Challenge, where he tragically finished in second place.

From this point, Karl became a star on MrBeast’s channel. But he is now known for far more than just being an associate of MrBeast, as he would soon become one of Twitch’s top Minecraft streamers.

mrbeast and karl jacobs
Karl Jacobs
Karl Jacobs is a common feature on MrBeast’s channel.

How did Karl Jacobs join Dream SMP?

If you don’t know what the Dream SMP is, you’ve most likely been living under a rock – or don’t care about Minecraft! It’s the most popular Minecraft server probably ever to exist, and features the likes of Tommyinnit, Quackity, Tubbo, and, of course, Dream.

Karl joined the Dream SMP in August 2020 after he competing in Dream’s team in the Twitch Rivals Minecraft tournament. After his appearance, he launched the Twitter campaign #Karl4DreamSMP, which ended up trending in the USA.

Dream then invited him to the server, and the rest is history.

Karl Jacobs on Twitch and YouTube

After returning to Twitch, Karl had a meteoric rise in Twitch following, when he started streaming again in September 2020, and set up his own YouTube channel for uploading highlights, which currently has just shy of 1 million subscribers.

According to TwitchTracker, from August 2020 to January 2021, Karl gained over 1.3 million followers on Twitch, jumping from a modest 18,000 to 1.4 million. He’s not the only streamer to see such a big increase in popularity. Tommyinnit, another new member of the Dream SMP, exploded even more.

Karl mostly streams Minecraft these days, but he’s more than happy streaming other games too. His most memorable quality is his laugh, which is distinctive to the point one fan even made a compilation of him laughing for one whole hour.

karl jacobs camping
Karl Jacobs
One of Karl’s first major appearances with MrBeast came as a boy scout.

How old is Karl Jacobs?

Karl Jacobs was born July 19 1998, making him 22 years old.

How tall is he?

Karl Jacobs is 5’11”.

Are Karl and MrBeast related?

MrBeast is not related to Karl. Karl has a sister, Corry and a brother, Sean. Oh, and he has a cat called Grey.

Is Karl Jacobs single?

Karl is single, and describes himself as on the asexual spectrum.

Is Karl Jacobs colorblind?

Karl previously spoke to Tubbo about “barely” having red-green colorblindness.

Karl on TikTok

He’s also got a huge following on TikTok, having picked up 2.1 million fans by January 2021, with no signs of slowing down.

Whether Karl’s rise will keep ballooning remains to be seen, but given his popularity with fans of both MrBeast and the Dream SMP, you can expect to see him on your screen much more in 2021.