Simone Biles slams MyKayla Skinner after winning gold at 2024 Olympics

Simone Biles might be the most decorated US gymnast, but that hasn’t stopped her former Olympic teammate MyKayla Skinner from putting her down with a dig about those competing alongside her in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a now-deleted YouTube video, MyKayla Skinner, who won silver during the 2020 Olympics, slammed Simone Biles and her current Olympic teammates.

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be,” she said.

“Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” she added.

Simone fired back with an Instagram post after she, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles won gold on Tuesday, July 30.

“Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions,” she captioned her post with photos of the 2024 US women’s gymnastics team.

Fans were quick to support Simone and the squad in the comments, agreeing that MyKayla ‘f’ed around and found out.’

“It doesn’t get more iconic than this. She f’ed around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name,” commented former Olympian McKayla Maroney.

“This caption wins a gold medal,” added a fan.

“Put a finger down if Simone Biles just ended you,” said another.

Despite Simone biting back at the dig, MyKayla did issue an apology after her YouTube video went viral.

“It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or to take away from their hard work,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

MyKayla turned the comments off to her post, which might have led to Simone making her own.

Though MyKayla issued the apology before Simone won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone’s intention to fight back was clearly stated and, according to fans, warranted.