Sign language instructor goes viral for teaching TikTokers explicit meme

A sign language instructor has gone viral on TikTok after teaching their viewers the explicit and well-known internet meme of “f*** around and find out”.

The internet is a marvelous place filled to the brim with content of all shapes and sizes. Though there’s no denying, memes are essentially the lifeblood of social media, connecting users through funny shared experiences and images.

With that being said, the life cycle of a meme is a rather short one, often only remaining relevant for a brief period of time before being sent off to the internet hall of fame. However, one meme that has stuck around for quite some time is “f*** around and find out”. The catchphrase has become widespread on the internet, warning users of the consequences of their actions.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now a TikToker has gone viral for teaching users how to bring the phrase into a new world, showing the sign language for the meme.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

TikToker goes viral for teaching iconic explicit meme

TikTok user imthatdeafguy was asked by a commenter on how to properly sign the phrase “f*** around and find out”.

With a concise lesson, the TikToker was able to share how to perform the phrase in just 30 seconds, allowing the meme to transcend the internet. With three signs in total, users are able to warn others without needing to speak a single word, making the meme a truly universal expression.

Article continues after ad

The video has absolutely blown up on TikTok, as of the time of writing, the TikTok has been viewed over 7 million times, with over 688,000 likes and over 4,000 comments.