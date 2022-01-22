Sienna Mae loses 300k TikTok followers as Jack Wright speaks out on assault allegations

TikToker Sienna Mae Gomez has lost over 300,000 followers within the space of two days after Jack Wright broke his silence on sexual assault allegations made against her in 2021.

In May 2021, friend of influencer Jack Wright, Mason Rizzo, accused Sienna Mae Gomez of assaulting Wright.

Gomez firmly denied the claims made against her, stating in a video: “I unequivocally deny the allegations,” adding, “I cared about (Jack) on a personal level.” She then took a month-long break from posting online after a video emerged allegedly showing Gomez groping an unoncious Wright. She claimed the video was edited and taken out of context.

Advertisement

On January 20, 2022, Wright posted a video to YouTube titled “What Sienna Mae did to me” in which he recounted his version of events, accusing Gomez of several instances of inappropriate behavior. He claimed that: “She would break into my house and when I was sound asleep she would come into my room and I’d wake up to her hand in my pants.”

The video has reignited outrage against Gomez, and has led to thousands of people unfollowing her across multiple platforms, including TikTok.

According to Social Blade, prior to Wright’s video being uploaded, Gomez had around 14.9 million followers on the platform, but in the two days following she lost over 300,000 followers.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, her TikTok profile says she has 14.5 million followers, and that number looks to be rapidly declining as more people condemn the influencer.

Gomez’s comments are currently disabled on TikTok, but people have been speaking out against her both in the comments of Wright’s video and on Twitter, with calls to deplatform the influencer.