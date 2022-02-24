Sienna Mae considering legal action for defamation over Jack Wright assault allegations

In an appearance on the BFFs podcast, TikToker Sienna Mae Gomez’s lawyer revealed they are considering defamation lawsuits against multiple people following Jack Wright’s assault allegations against her.

In May 2021, TikToker Sienna Mae Gomez was accused of assaulting Jack Wright by his friend, Mason Rizzo. Shortly after, a video began circulating online in which people alleged she was groping an unconscious Wright, though Gomez claimed the clip was edited and taken out of context.

Later in January 2022, Jack Wright uploaded a video to YouTube titled ‘What Sienna Mae did to me’ in which he accused her of several instances of inappropriate behavior.

Gomez denied the accusations in a blog post, writing: “As someone I loved and still love, I’m devastated that he made me sound crazy and twisted so many things out of context in his most recent video, to the point of literally painting me into the ‘loud, crazy, overly sexualized stereotype that people try to use on young, especially Latina, women.”

She lost over a million TikTok followers following the backlash against her.

Sienna Mae appears on the BFFs podcast

On February 23, Sienna Mae appeared on an episode of the BFFs podcast along with her lawyer and a video forensics expert to speak more on the situation.

Host Josh Richards asked Gomez about the idea of suing Wright for defamation of character, to which her lawyer responded: “So, I knew you were coming there so we’re gonna jump in on that. All I will say at this time is we are considering all our legal options including defamation lawsuits against multiple individuals.”

The video forensics expert also claimed that the video of Gomez allegedly ‘groping’ Wright had been “heavily altered,” “provides no context to the events,” is “not original,” and is therefore “not credible evidence.”

The top comments underneath the video are largely negative, with the backlash against Sienna Mae continuing across multiple social media platforms.