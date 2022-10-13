Sidemen tease massive $500k collab with MrBeast

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

British YouTube stars The Sidemen are gearing up for their biggest video yet — a collab with the YouTube king Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson.

With a total combined following of over 130M, the Sidemen are the UK’s most popular YouTube group, made up of KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S.

In the beginning of 2018, the group began their weekly ‘Sidemen Sundays’ — which have become an absolute hit with their overwhelmingly large fanbase.

While the videos started as generic challenges, the Sidemen have since upped their game to high-production, multiple-hours long videos that only keep getting better and better.

Continuing their streak of raising the bar, two massive worlds are set to collide, as the Sidemen’s highly anticipated video with MrBeast is set for release soon.

Sidemen tease MrBeast collab

A collab with MrBeast was first teased back in July, after their Tinder IRL 4 video with Logan Paul set the group’s new view record.

Jimmy invited the Sidemen group to come film with him to “break that score,” and now, it’s time for MrBeast to put his money where he mouth is.

According to an announcement on October 13, the next Sidemen Sunday will feature the YouTube star.

Currently, it’s unclear what the video will actually be, as the two audiences couldn’t be any more different.

However, we do know that the collab cost the Sidemen an absurd amount, setting them back about half a million pounds, according to Miniminter.

Regardless, fans are are absolutely pumped to see what the two sides have come together to produce.

Given MrBeast’s immense popularity, it certainly wouldn’t be out of question to assume that this video could become their most-viewed ever, either.